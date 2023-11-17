2024 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer give up V8s, now inline-6 only

Jeep had almost phased out its Hemi V8s for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer lineups by the end of the 2023 model year. At the time of writing, only the base Wagoneer could still be had with the 5.7-liter V8 making 392 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque, and even it offered a no-cost upgrade to the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder Hurricane making 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque. On the fat cat Grand Wagoneer, the base base trims only offers the 6.4-liter V8 making 471 hp and 455 lb-ft, the Obsidian and Series III Obsidian trims come with the V8 standard but present the Hurricane as a no-cost option, here making 510 hp and 500 lb-ft.

Fuel economy is incrementally improved on the Hurricane, although just one or two miles per gallon better than the V8. Jeep recommends premium for the I6, so decreased thirst might not make any difference to the pocketbook anyway. Also, buyers who plan to tow will want to pay close attention to ratings with respect to the few 2023 trims that continue to offer the V8. Per the retail configurator, the 2023 base Wagoneer 4x4 with the 5.7-liter is rated to tow 7,180 pounds, the 2024 base Wagoneer 4x4 with the I6 cuts that rating to 5,980 pounds.

Prices shift by low four figures for every trim except the top Series III, which sees a substantial rise. MSRPs for the 2024 Wagoneer after the $2,000 destination charge, and their differences from 2023, are:

Base: $64,945 ($1,350)

$64,945 ($1,350) Series II: $71,640 ($2,250)

$71,640 ($2,250) Carbide: $75,335 ($2,945)

$75,335 ($2,945) Series III: $82,140 ($7,245)

The Grand Wagoneer lineup is trimmed from five variants to four, losing the $99,290 Series II model that would have slotted between the entry-level spec and the Obsidian and creating a large MSRP hole. The Obsidian package here does basically the same thing as the Carbide package on the Wagoneer, blacking out some exterior pieces and bolting on a set of black wheels, polished and sized 22 inches. The price sheet for the 2024 Grand Wagoneer after the $2,000 destination charge is:

Base: $94,540 ($1,350)

Obsidian: $110,730 ($2,350)

Series III: $115,290 ($3,195)

Series III Obsidian: $118,885 ($2,500)

Related video: