Rivian to open 'exclusive' EV charging network to outside brands

Rivian will open its charging network to the public, company CEO RJ Scaringe says, as it continues its slow and steady march toward the EV mainstream. Opening up its chargers to non-Rivian vehicles will allow it to take advantage of federal EV proliferation incentives expanded by the Inflation Reduction Act, easing the cost burdens of developing infrastructure. According to Automotive News (sub. required), the network could open to outsiders as soon as next year.

While the move mimics Tesla's announcement that it will open its Supercharger network to outside brands, Rivian's infrastructure is far less robust and more decentralized, owing in no small part to its intention to increase charging opportunities for those who plan to take their adventures off pavement. The so-called "Rivian Adventure Network" comprises dozens of existing locations, many of which are already equipped with high-output DC fast chargers, but that's just scratching the surface, Rivian says.

Eventually, Rivian plans to offer more than 3,500 fast charging stations spread across approximately 600 sites. While Rivian still advertises it as exclusive, unlike Tesla, the company uses an industry-standard charging plug that will make it easier to accommodate outside brands.

Related Video