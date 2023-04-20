Maserati electrified the new Grecale SUV, and it's the top performer

Maserati is going electric, first with the announcement of the GranTurismo Folgore, its first electrified performance car, and now with the reveal of the Grecale Folgore electric SUV. The brand announced the vehicle at the Shanghai Auto Show this week, along with the promise that all its models would offer electric options by 2025.

The 550-horsepower electric SUV gets a dual-motor powertrain, which delivers 605 pound-feet of torque, and standard all-wheel drive. Maserati promises a range of around 311 miles (500km) and a top speed of 137 mph. Compare that with the gas-powered Grecale Modena’s 325 horsepower, and it’s clear this will be the performance halo of the SUV line.

Though electric, the Grecale Folgore retains Maserati’s signature grille look and trident logo up front. It’s a more traditional presentation than the weird closed-off nose many EVs carry, and the automaker left its iconic three-porthole styling element on the front fenders. Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21 inches, depending on the market, and the SUV gets gloss-black exterior trim.

Maserati installed a 12.3-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital gauge cluster and said that many of the Grecale Folgore’s controls have gone digital in the infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto join a few Chinese-market apps like WeChat and Baidu CarLife, and the Maserati digital assistant system has been updated for the electric SUV.

Grecale Folgore buyers can work with Maserati on home or public charging solutions, including facilitating charging across Europe and China. The automaker can facilitate home charging installation, including shipping a wallbox charger to buyers’ homes or offices. The SUV itself comes with 400-volt electric architecture, as well as battery preconditioning and temperature management to ensure the fastest charging.

We don’t have pricing or a U.S. release date for the new SUV, but Maserati talked more about its first EV, the GranTurismo Folgore, at the show. The car features more than 750 horsepower at the wheels and an 800-volt electrical system for ultra-fast charging. Gas versions of the car are available with up to 542 horsepower from a twin-turbo V6.