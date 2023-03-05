Four Ferraris, three thieves: another 'Italian job' on Long Island

Four Ferraris were stolen recently from a dealer’s service center on New York’s Long Island.

By three thieves.

Don’t ask.

That’s because the police in Nassau County can’t tell you how three people drove off with four cars.

Did they bring a trailer? A tow truck? A car carrier?

Details are sketchy. As of Saturday — one week after the robbers accomplished the robbery — the cops reported no arrests and did not indicate if they’d recovered any of the Italian sports models, except to say that the gang took a total of four cars: a gray 2014 model year convertible, a blue coupe from 2016, and a pair of white Ferraris from 2018 and 2023, respectively.

That’s a lot of Ferraris. Nassau County Police were unwilling to give more specific details about the models involved.

Authorities did say that the incident occurred at the Ferrari of Long Island Service Center in the town of Plainview, about 30 miles east of Manhattan, just before 4 a.m. last Saturday.

Once inside, the trio allegedly stole "assorted merchandise" and "numerous vehicle key fobs" before fleeing the parking lot, police said.

We’ll keep track of the investigation and report back…if there’s anything to report.

