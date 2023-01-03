Want a Bugatti Bolide on a budget? Lego has you covered

Limited to 40 units, priced at over $4 million, and sold-out, the 1,824-horsepower Bugatti Bolide is the kind of car most of us will never sit in, let alone drive. There's an alternative: Lego has scaled down the track-only Bugatti into a 905-piece Technic kit that anyone can buy.

Finished in black and yellow, a color combination chosen as a tribute to company founder Ettore Bugatti, Lego's version of the Bolide stretches about a foot long, three inches high, and five inches wide, so it will take up a decent amount of space on your desk. Assembling the 905 parts that make up the kit creates a replica of the Bolide with opening scissor doors, aerodynamic covers on the wheels, and even a little W16 engine with moving pistons. Stickers (including some with a carbon fiber-look finish) add a finishing touch to the design.

In contrast, the real Bolide doesn't need stickers to show off its lightweight construction: Bugatti relied extensively on carbon fiber to keep weight down to 2,734-pound dry weight. Put another way, it's lighter than a Subaru BRZ and packs over eight time the power. The catch is that it's not street-legal: its quad-turbocharged, 8.0-liter W16 engine provides its full 1,824-horse output when burning 110-octane race fuel.

On sale now, Lego's Bugatti Bolide kit costs $50 excluding tax.