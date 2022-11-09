Aston Martin is digging its boots a little deeper into the motorcycle segment. The company teamed with Brough Superior to develop the AMB 001 Pro, a limited-edition, 225-horsepower follow-up to the AMB 001 released in 2019 that was developed exclusively for track use.

Both companies explain that the Aston Martin Valkyrie provided inspiration from the AMB 001 Pro. Power comes from a water-cooled, 1.0-liter V-twin engine that develops 225 horsepower, which represents a 25% increase compared to the AMB 001. If that doesn't sound terribly impressive, look at it this way: With a dry weight of 385 pounds, the Pro offers a power-to-weight ratio that's nearly on par with a Formula One car.

Massive power requires massive brakes, and the AMB 001 Pro thankfully ticks that box as well. Up front, there are two stainless-steel discs gripped by a pair of four-piston calipers. Out back, there's a similar setup with smaller discs and two-piston calipers. The 17-inch 10-spoke front wheel and disc-style rear wheel are both made with carbon fiber to reduce unsprung weight, and the suspension system is adjustable.

Beyond the impressive specifications, the AMB 001 Pro stands out with several cool features. One is a crankcase machined from solid billet aluminum. The body kit (which includes a front spoiler, a tunnel-effect air blade that directs air over the rider, side wings, and a rear stabilizer fin) increases downforce, and the livery is a tribute to Aston Martin's race cars. We hope you like green: it's the only color available.

Hand-built in Toulouse, France, the Aston Martin AMB 001 Pro is on sale now. Pricing hasn't been released yet, but the company stressed that its second motorcycle is a limited-edition model, though there's no word yet on how many will be built. We've reached out to the company and we'll update this story if we learn more. For context, the original AMB 001 carried a base price of around 108,000 euros.

