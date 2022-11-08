Indian Motorcycles FTR range gets new Sport trim for 2023

Indian Motorcycles is making a long list of changes to its lineup for the 2023 model year. The Minneapolis-based company added a new trim level called Sport to the FTR range, announced a second limited-edition Challenger Elite, and made several tweaks to the rest of its bikes.
Positioned near the middle of the FTR line, the Sport (shown above) replaces the S trim level. It's powered by a water-cooled, 60-degree 1.2-liter V-twin engine tuned to develop 120 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 87 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. Fully-adjustable suspension parts sourced from ZF allow riders to dial in their preferred configuration, while Brembo brakes ensure the Sport stops as well as it goes.
Indian updated the rest of the FTR range as well. Across the lineup, the model benefits from a retuned front braking system said to provide a firmer feel, a new clutch, a standard sport muffler, and a speedometer that's been moved up to make it easier for the rider to see. Sport and R Carbon models also receive a cool-looking round touchscreen that displays the infotainment and navigation systems.
- 2023 Indian Motorcycles Challenger Elite
Limited to 150 units globally, the 2023 Challenger Elite (pictured above) illustrates a different side of Indian's personality. If the name sounds familiar, it's likely because the 2022 range also included a Challenger Elite. The newest variant features Sapphire Blue Smoke paint with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke accents; the result is a custom look that comes straight from the factory. It's a much bigger bike that weighs 804 pounds, so it's powered by a 1.7-liter V-twin rated at 122 horsepower and, significantly, 128 pound-feet of torque.
Skim through the Challenger Elite's list of standard equipment and you'll ask yourself if you're reading about a motorcycle or a car. It comes with a seven-inch display for the infotainment system, a 400-watt sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and an electronically-adjustable rear suspension system, among other features. Heated grips, saddlebag-mounted speakers, and an adaptive LED headlight are included, too.
The rest of the changes made to the range are relatively small but significant. For example, the Thunder Stroke and PowerPlus engines get a new clutch designed to improve the overall feel, and some models receive a haptic feedback function for the heated and cooled seat's buttons, meaning riders can easily turn on either function while wearing gloves. New paint colors and liveries are offered as well.
Indian's 2023 models will reach dealers in the coming weeks. Pricing for the FTR Sport starts at $15,749 when riders select Black Metallic and $15,999 when they choose White Lightning and Indy Red. Positioned near the top of the range, the Challenger Elite starts at $35,999.