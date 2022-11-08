Indian Motorcycles FTR range gets new Sport trim for 2023

Indian Motorcycles is making a long list of changes to its lineup for the 2023 model year. The Minneapolis-based company added a new trim level called Sport to the FTR range, announced a second limited-edition Challenger Elite, and made several tweaks to the rest of its bikes.

Positioned near the middle of the FTR line, the Sport (shown above) replaces the S trim level. It's powered by a water-cooled, 60-degree 1.2-liter V-twin engine tuned to develop 120 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 87 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. Fully-adjustable suspension parts sourced from ZF allow riders to dial in their preferred configuration, while Brembo brakes ensure the Sport stops as well as it goes.

Indian updated the rest of the FTR range as well. Across the lineup, the model benefits from a retuned front braking system said to provide a firmer feel, a new clutch, a standard sport muffler, and a speedometer that's been moved up to make it easier for the rider to see. Sport and R Carbon models also receive a cool-looking round touchscreen that displays the infotainment and navigation systems.