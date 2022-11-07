EarthRoamer SX is for living large, in charge, and off the grid

SEMA saw a heap of overland builds, every automaker there who had a pickup or SUV or van in their lineup showing at least one rig to get off the grid, usually more. As nice as many of them were, there's only so much that can be done to turn the average daily driver into a mobile hotel room. Then there was EarthRoamer, the Colorado-based company making dedicated overlanders on medium-duty chassis since 1998. They brought their new SX model to Las Vegas, an upgraded version of the LTi model the company introduced in June of this year, and built on a different chassis. The firm has historically put its homes-on-wheels on Fords like the F-550, which is what the LTi sits on. The SX represents the first time a Chevrolet has got the job, a 2023 Silverado 5500 serving as the beast of burden, a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel with 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque at its heart.

The burden being carried is a vacuum-formed carbon fiber shell with slick furnishings hiding tons of utility, able to sleep six. There are 120-gallon fresh water and 55-gallon gray water tanks. A 1,600-watt solar array on the roof fills an 18,000-Wh lithium-ion battery bank. In places where the sun isn't enough, travelers can plug into 30-amp shore power, or let the engine charge the battery bank and run appliances through the inverter/chargers. You'll find no propane and no generators here. Two fuel tanks hold 100 gallons of diesel, and with an estimated fuel economy of 9 to 12 miles per gallon, the SX can go about 1,000 miles when filled, terrain depending. Pilots don't need to go slowly, either, EarthRoamer having redesigned its suspension system on the LTi to increase top speed to 81 miles per hour. High-speed running and the slow-speed rough stuff will clobber fuel economy, but with four-wheel drive and 43-inch mil-spec Goodyear tires on beadlock rims, the SX will only be stopped by the diesel it has left and any size restrictions.

The dining area seats six and converts into a California King post-meal or up to four bunk beds. A dry bathroom houses a rainfall shower and a cassette toilet with two five-gallon cassettes. Trim materials include maple cabinetry, cedar closets, leather seating, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, machined latches throughout, and a memory foam mattress. A washer and dryer are optional.

With a GVWR of 23,500 pounds, buyers don't need a special license endorsement to drive the 34-foot-long SX. Prices start at $995,000 and go up to about $1.1 million.

