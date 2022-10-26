  2. Rivian
  3. R1T News
Official

Rivian stops selling R1T's powered tonneau, Camp Kitchen

The powered tonneau won't be able to be added later, but the Camp Kitchen should be

Oct 26th 2022 at 5:11PM
2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
    • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
    • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
    • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
    • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
    • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
    • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
    • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
    • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
    • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
    • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
    • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
    • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
    • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
    • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
    • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
    • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
    • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
    • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
    • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
    • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
    • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
    • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
    • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
    • Image Credit: Dan Edmunds
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
    • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
    • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T
    • 2022 Rivian R1T
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange front splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rocky trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road rear wheel up
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange off road action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange action front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear from afar on a rock
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange rear splash
  • 2022 Rivian R1T orange under front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road red
  • 2022 Rivian R1T group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue front trail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue and green group off road
  • 2022 Rivian R1T rear action dark
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow action on road front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow on road action afar
  • 2022 Rivian R1T where's Rivian
  • 2022 Rivian R1T yellow and gray group
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gray front three quarter
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green action profile
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green front
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road front close
  • 2022 Rivian R1T black rear with bed cross bars
  • 2022 Rivian R1T green off road with tent rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T flat underbody
  • 2022 Rivian R1T front suspension
  • 2022 Rivian R1T wheel tires
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor in use
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T air compressor
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed and storage bin open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T blue hood open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel open green truck
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Tunnel with baggage
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen wide
  • 2022 Rivian R1T gear tunnel kitchen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T kitchware
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker
  • 2022 Rivian R1T speaker popped out
  • 2022 Rivian R1T charge door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed open
  • 2022 Rivian R1T bed closed
  • 2022 Rivian R1T under bed storage with tire
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rails
  • 2022 Rivian R1T roof rail with bike
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior from driver seat
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console from rear
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen
  • 2022 Rivian R1T off-road rock crawl
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior touchscreen drive mode
  • 2022 Rivian R1T trail cam
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera image
  • 2022 Rivian R1T Gear Guard Camera warning
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior front center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior key on console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior center console
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior coat hook
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior dash trim blue car
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior door flashlight
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior seat detail
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior rear HVAC controls
  • 2022 Rivian R1T interior pedals
  • 2022 Rivian R1T open door
  • 2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian has taken two popular features for its R1T pickup out of rotation. The powered tonneau cover is being redesigned to address problems, the Camp Kitchen and Gear Tunnel Shuttle are being redesigned for unknown reasons. Starting with the tonneau cover, it's an aluminum panel that slides along the integrated bed rails. Owner complaints about the cover not opening completely and noisy or jerky operation prompted an investigation that found a flawed subcomponent. Rivian told owners it needed to rework the component in a way that "improves the tonneau cover's robustness against manufacturing build variations." The automaker doesn't know when the engineering job will be complete warning interested parties, "For foreseeable future, all R1Ts will be built with either a manual tonneau cover or no tonneau cover."

New shoppers aren't so much affected. They can choose no bed cover or the manual cover, or wait for the powered tonneau to return. That manual unit is four interlocking aluminum and composite panels that slide into the integrated bed rails, can be locked, and protect "against light weather." When not in use, they fit in a carry bag and stow in the gear tunnel between the cab and the bed. It seems these are in short supply, however, Rivian saying the manual tonneau panels aren't expected to be available until early 2023. 

Buyers who have taken delivery of truck with the powered tonneau will have their covers fixed free of charge.

Buyers who haven't taken delivery are stuck with unsavory options. Those who ordered the powered cover will have the powered option removed. The insult salting the injury is that the powered tonneau can't be added later, so buyers need to choose the manual cover or go with no cover. For Launch Edition buyers, switching to the manual cover cuts their truck price by $700, omitting any cover cuts the bill by $1,500. Rivian doesn't mention a lower price for trucks with the Adventure Package. 

The carmaker's support page explaining the situation says "In early 2023, we will transition to a design without the integrated siderails." That could explain why the powered tonneau can't be added later. It could also mean a partially redesigned bed is on the way, or Rivian plans to make side rails an upgrade, or something else. We'll find out next year when the updated trucks arrive. The company says R1T delivery times will not be affected by any of this.

As for the Camp Kitchen, it doesn't appear to be flawed in a way customers have noticed. All Rivian will say about the production pause is that its in-house team "continued testing Camp Kitchen in various environments [and] found opportunities to refine the design and make our version of cooking in the wild even better." The company's Gear Shop used to sell the Camp Kitchen x Snow Peak Package for $5,000, which included the kitchen, the Gear Tunnel Shuttle slide-out platform the kitchen sits on, and the integrated 30-piece Snow Peak cooking and dishware set. 

What's arguably even stranger about Rivian removing this feature is that owners weren't complaining about it. At least the Camp Kitchen can be added at a later date, although we suspect the kitchen and shuttle are going to be more expensive when they come back. The support page answers a question about the future cost with, "We’ll share pricing details once we’ve finalized design updates," and worse, answers a question about price protection for those who ordered the first version with, "We'll share details once we've finalized the Camp Kitchen redesign and set new pricing." 

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian R1T Information

Rivian R1T
Share This Photo X