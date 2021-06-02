The sporty F-Type is the latest subject (victim?) of Jaguar's efforts to slim down and modernize its product offerings. For 2022, the coupe and convertible ditch their previous four- and six-cylinder variants in favor of a simple, all-V8 strategy.

For 2022, the entry-level F-Type will be the new P450 RWD coupe, which packs 444 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Jaguar says it can hit 60 in just 4.4 seconds (with or without the now-optional R-Dynamic AWD system) on the way to a top speed of 177 mph. The 575-horsepower F-Type R will anchor the top end of the range, carrying over pretty much unchanged. If you're thinking, "Hey, at least you're not telling me Jaguar is ditching the manual transmission," that's because you missed it when they did so going into the 2021 model year overhaul. Sorry.

While the demise of the less-expensive P300 four-cylinder and P380 six-cylinder will leave some hopeful buyers in the lurch, it's not all bad news. The new P450 starts at just $71,050 — nearly $10,000 cheaper than the old P380 despite offering an additional 70 horsepower. Yeah, it's $10,000 more than the P300 was, but you're getting a heck of a lot more engine and some new standard equipment. It may not be cheaper, but it's certainly a better value — provided you care about power, that is. The range-topping F-Type R carries on essentially unchanged at $104,350.

The aforementioned 2021 update was a fairly comprehensive one, so the changes for 2022 on the cosmetic and feature fronts are few and far between, with the only noteworthy differences being the elements unique to the new P450 — badges and wheels, in other words. While options were shuffled around from last year's positioning, there's not really anything strictly new. Unlike the F-Pace and XF, the F-Type still relies on Jaguar's older Touch Pro infotainment system, which is a pretty big step down from the new Pivi Pro suite.

For those who want sweet, sweet V8 noises and sexy Jaguar styling, the 2022 F-Type will do both just fine. We'd like to see some Pivi Pro (and perhaps another SVR, pretty please), but for the time being, we'll take solace in the fact that the F-Type lives to see another model year at all. Not all Jaguars have been so lucky.