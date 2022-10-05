Launched for 2022, the second-generation Lexus NX enters its second model year on the market with small price increases across the board. The company's popular mid-range crossover remains available in several variants, including a pair of hybrid models.

Pricing for the 2023 NX starts at $39,755 including a $1,150 destination charge. That figure corresponds to the front-wheel-drive NX 250 model. In comparison, the 2022 NX 250 started at $39,500 including the same destination charge. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

NX 250 front-wheel-drive: $39,755 ($255 more than in 2022)

NX 250 all-wheel-drive: $41,355 ($255 more than in 2022)

NX 350: $43,515 ($415 more than in 2022)

NX 350h: $43,105 ($405 more than in 2022)

NX 450h+: $57,705 ($405 more than in 2022)

Lexus is not making any significant changes to the NX for the 2023 model year. The crossover comes standard with a 9.8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 suite of electronic driving aids, which bundles features like Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist and Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking.

The list of options includes what Lexus calls "nature-inspired Thematic Ambient Illumination," Black Prism interior trim, and a panoramic moonroof. Buyers who select the NX 350 can also order the F Sport Handling package that adds the Active Variable Suspension (AVS) system, front and rear performance dampers, 20-inch wheels painted in gloss black, and an array of specific trim inside and out.

Dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2023 Lexus NX in the coming weeks.

