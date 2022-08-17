Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification loses the chrome

Bentley's future is not as bright as its past — at least when we're talking about exterior trim. The blacked-out Blackline Specification package that the firm introduced on the Continental GT earlier in 2022 has been so popular that it's now available on the Flying Spur Mulliner.

Unveiled on the sidelines of Monterey Car Week, the Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification ditches nearly every piece of bright exterior trim. Designers replaced the chrome bits with gloss black trim and painted the door mirror caps in Beluga Black. The grille and the Winged B hood ornament keep some of their bright accents, and buyers can order black 22-inch wheels with polished pockets at an extra cost.

Bentley left the interior untouched, meaning buyers can configure it to their liking. And, there are no mechanical modifications: The Blackline Specification package is offered on the hybrid-, V8-, and W12-powered variants of the Flying Spur Mulliner. In its quickest configuration, meaning with a twin-turbocharged, 626-horsepower 12-cylinder under the hood, the big sedan hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.7 seconds.

Pricing for the Blackline Specification package hasn't been announced. We're guessing it's not cheap, but that's unlikely to deter buyers: Bentley announced that nearly 20% of Continental GT Mulliner buyers have ticked the Blackline Specification box since its introduction.

At the other end of the Mulliner spectrum, the limited-edition Batur coupe is scheduled to make its debut during Monterey Car Week as well.