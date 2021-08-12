2022 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner ramps the opulence up even higher

It wouldn’t be a Monterey Car Week if Bentley didn’t show us something extravagant and extremely expensive. So here it is: The Flying Spur Mulliner.

This Flying Spur is just another version of the model, but any powertrain can be paired with the Mulliner spec. That means you can get the V8, W12 or the recently introduced V6 hybrid model done up in the full Mulliner guise.

And it is only a Mulliner guise, too, as this special Bentley is all about appearance and nothing else. We’ll start on the exterior. Bentley starts with a unique “Double Diamond” front and lower chrome grille. Flanking this, we have special Mulliner-branded side wing vents. The mirror caps are painted in Satin Silver, and you get jewel fuel and oil caps. Capping all this off are Mulliner-exclusive 22-inch wheels that feature a polished gray finish and self-leveling wheel caps.

Things get downright decadent when you move inside the Flying Spur Mulliner. You’re instantly greeted with illuminated Mulliner sill plates and extra deep-pile Mulliner overmats. The dash and seats are treated to unique Mulliner embroidery and colored accent piping. You’ll also have the choice between eight custom three-color interior combinations. The example shown in photos here is called Ascot, which is a combination of Imperial Blue, Camel (the tan leather) and white piping. It’s rather fitting for a show by the ocean. If you want something with bolder three-color combos, Bentely suggests either Flare or Sirius.

And since this is a Mulliner, the typically optional Mulliner Driving Specification comes standard. This includes diamond quilting for the leather seats and Bentley’s fancy 3-D leather trim on the doors. You also get special diamond-milled design finishes done to the front and center console. Plus, the Breitling clock is front and center.

Mulliner-specific touches extend to the digital instrument cluster in front of you, as it features special Mulliner graphics. And backseat passengers will enjoy a treat in the form of electrically-operated picnic tables. Those veneered tables deploy with just the press of a button and feature multiple levels, with one hiding a leather surface and a pen.

Owners of the Flying Spur Mulliner will also get unique leather-bound keys in a special presentation box that matches the interior color combination of the car. Both pricing and availability of the Mulliner were not made immediately available, but expect it to be extra-expensive and available to order soon.

