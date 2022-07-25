2023 GMC Hummer paint choices are out of this world

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 came in one color: Interstellar White. Despite production issues potentially pushing Edition 1 builds into the 2023 model year, the Edition 1 will stick to being bathed in that single brilliant shade. GM Authority says it got access to the color palette on the way for the standard series Hummer EVs due next year that shows seven new galactic-themed choices on the way. Interstellar White carries on, joined by Void Black as the only no-cost colors.

The others are:

Afterburner Tintcoat, said to be an orange hue;

Deep Aurora Metallic, said to be some kind of bronze;

Meteorite Metallic, said to be a gray;

Moonshot Green Matte, which we've seen on early shots of the Hummer EV SUV;

Supernova Metallic, said to be dark blue;

Tide Metallic, said to be a different shade of blue.

GMA didn't get intel on pricing for the cost-extra colors; right now, the most expensive palette option for GMCs is White Frost Tintcoat for $1,095. However, the outlet believes Moonshot Green Metallic will be "extremely limited" and charge a super premium price. If that ends up being the case, it suggests GM has a thing about getting big green for special greens. Cadillac made Dark Emerald Frost a late option on the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings and charged $3,925 for the matte paint job. The brand ended production of Dark Emerald Frost in January, making the color doubly exclusive since it was offered for less than a year at the same time as customer demand far exceeded the number of Blackwings available. Anyone wanting Moonshot on their Hummer should get in line early.

The 2023 GMC Hummer EV will begin production later this year. Last month, GM raised prices for the coming model year by $6,250, and raised the destination fee to $1,995. For the moment, that makes the Hummer EV 2 start at $86,245, the EV 2X at $96,245, and the EV 3X at $106,245.

