Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle specifications announced

England-based Triumph has finished testing the electric motorcycle prototype that it developed jointly with Williams Advanced Engineering. Called TE-1, the battery-powered two-wheeler was created to develop technologies that will permeate production bikes in the coming years.

Triumph began testing the TE-1 on and off the track in early 2022 and logging real-world miles allowed it to finalize the model's specifications. Power comes from an electric motor that develops 175 horsepower, which is enough for a 3.6-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. The battery pack holds enough electricity to deliver up to 100 miles of range and zapping it from zero to 80% takes about 20 minutes. Interestingly, the TE-1 is fitted with a regenerative braking system that's similar to the one many carmakers install in their electric cars.

Keeping weight in check was one of the most difficult parts of the project. Engineers managed to make the TE-1 tip the scale at 485 pounds, a figure that we're told is 25% lighter than comparable electric motorcycles. No competitors were identified by name, however. For context, the Lightning Motorcycles LS-218 offers 200 horsepower, a minimum of 100 miles of range, and it weighs approximately 495 pounds.

Compared to gasoline-powered Triumph models, the TE-1 is middling at best. For example, the 177-horsepower Speed Triple 1200 RR weighs 438 pounds, it's quicker to 60 mph by a few tenths of a second, and its riding range checks in at roughly 150 miles. The LiveWire One from Harley-Davidson has a little over 100 horsepower, a range of around 100 miles (depending on the measuring system) and weighs 549 pounds.

It's too early to tell what's next for the TE-1, but it doesn't sound like the prototype will reach series production. Triumph explained that the project will "now pave the way for the exciting electric future to come," though it stopped short of providing more concrete details.

