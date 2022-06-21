Enter today and you can win two of the fastest cars ever made

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

There are a few records that I am astonished to have seen broken in my lifetime. The sub two-hour marathon, the two-hour climbing speed record of El Capitan in Yosemite and now, a production car going 0-60 miles per hour in 1.98 seconds. That's exactly what the Tesla Model S Plaid did (well, at least when in some very precise, Tesla-mandated conditions), making it the fastest production car ever and the first to go sub 2 seconds for a 0-60. A car that is quicker than a Porsche 918 Spyder has got to cost a pretty penny though, right? Sure, but if you win this one from Omaze you won't have to worry about that. And if you enter in the next few days, it comes with a Model X Plaid as well.

Here are the specs of the two Teslas in question:

Maximum Seating: 6

Engine: Tri-Motor Electric

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Midnight Silver Metallic

Interior Color: White with Carbon Fiber decor

Maximum Horsepower: 1,020 hp

Maximum Torque: 841 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0–60 in 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: 163 mph

Range: 313 miles

Approximate Retail Value: $148,517.00

Cash Alt: $111,387.75

Special Features: Full self-driving capability; 22” wheels; glass panoramic roof; 17” infotainment screen + rear seat screen with wireless gaming; 22-speaker sound system

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: Three Electric Motors

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Satin White

Interior Color: Caramel von Holzhausen Banbū Leather™

Horsepower: 1,020 hp

Torque: 1,050 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds

Top Speed: 200 mph

Range: 396 miles

Approximate Retail Value: $259,885

Cash Alt: $194,913.75

Special features: Unplugged Performance S-APEX conversion including 19-piece pre-preg carbon fiber wide body kit, 21” UP-03 wheels, sports dynamic air suspension lowering kit, carbon ceramic brake kit; custom caramel UP x von Holzhausen Banbū Leather™ interior; Full Self-Driving Capability; 17” infotainment screen; Yoke steering wheel; Large panoramic sunroof

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit the JuJu Foundation. Per Omaze, “Founded by Kansas City Chiefs and former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the JuJu Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need. These initiatives include; JuJu’s Great Bicycle Giveaway, which provides bicycles and locks to underserved youth around the country and in American Samoa during the holiday season; JuJu’s Children’s Music Fund, which creates greater accessibility to musical instruments and teachers to underserved youth; and the JuJu Foundation Scholarship Program, which will provide scholarships to students facing economic hardship”

If you want this duo of head-turning EVs in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to win both is June 23, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.