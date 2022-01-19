Subaru and Hoonigan tease new rad-era build

Subaru and Hoonigan teased a new build on social media Wednesday morning, perhaps marking the completion of a project hinted at several times by Subaru partner and Hoonigan extraordinaire Travis Pastrana, who has been doing silly things in Subarus for quite a while now.

Something big is brewing with @subarums_usa in @thehoonigans garage… What do you think it is? 👀 pic.twitter.com/IfNMEa1nNs — Subaru (@subaru_usa) January 19, 2022

Admittedly, the teaser doesn't scream "pickup," but if you look closely at the profile of the still-mostly-disguised build, it's a bit long to be much of anything else in the company's mid-1980s lineup. Why that time frame? The headlights, of course.

And if you take a look at this screen grab (left) from Pastrana's Brat jump, you can see the head lights appear to match perfectly while Murilee Martin's junkyard photo (right) shows how well the sheet metal lines up at the bumper:

Knowing Hoonigan, Subaru and Pastrana himself, we won't have to wait long to see what sorts of shenanigans the team has in store for this new project.

