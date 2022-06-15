2023 Kia Carnival gets a little more expensive and a little cheaper

Kia has released pricing information for the 2023 Carnival, its entry into the minivan segment. Designed to replace the Sedona, the Carnival enters its second model year on the market with small price increases, a cheaper range-topping trim, and a longer list of standard features.

Buyers again have four trim levels to choose from: LX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. Pricing for the entry-level model starts at $33,935 including a $1,335 destination charge. In comparison, the 2022 Carnival LX carried a base price of $33,595 including a $1,295 destination charge.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

LX: $33,935 ($340 more than in 2022)

EX: $39,435 ($340 more than in 2022)

SX: $42,635 ($40 more than in 2022)

SX Prestige: $47,035 ($560 less than in 2022)

Yes, you read that right: The top trim level costs less for the 2023 model year than it did during the 2022 model year, even with the slightly higher destination charge factored in. That's highly unusual, because increases across the board have become par for the course.

Kia didn't remove features to make the SX Prestige cheaper; it actually added some. The list of standard equipment now includes the eight-passenger configuration, which adds a second-row center multi-function seat and which was previously unavailable on the top trim. Moving down the line-up, the SX now comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a Blind-Spot View Monitor, while the LX and EX carry on unchanged. Options still include the $2,000 LX Seat Package that adds features like heated front seats and the eight-seater layout.

There are no mechanical modifications to report for 2023, so power for the Carnival comes from a 3.5-liter V6 that's rated at a stout 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It spins the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it gives the Carnival a usable 3,500-pound towing capacity. Don't forget to tick the "trailer hitch" box ($575) on the list of options if you want to tow, however.

