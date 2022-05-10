BMW M4 CSL shows a little of its face and tail before debut

A few days ago, BMW announced it would bring the 2023 M4 CSL to the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este for the coupe's world debut. Someone at the M Division decided to post two teaser images of the lightweight and extra spicy 4 Series to M's official Facebook page, then decided it against it, and deleted them. The Internet had already taken notice, though, so the teasers have been officially entered into the register and will never be removed. In the front image, the yellow DRLs quickly grab attention, these making their second appearance after debuting on the M5 CS. What's hidden in the shadow is the retro M Motorsport badge on the hood, which features slashes of color in a white background that the Roundel sits on, and that prominent carbon fiber splitter down low.

In back, we can make out the silhouette of the ducktail spoiler shaped into the decklid. Below that, we're not sure what to make of the taillights. They could be LED, or it's possible they're OLED units like those BMW used on the 2016 M4 GTS. It's just that we haven't seen taillights matching these on any of the M4 CSLs caught in spy shots nor in a special video BMW M put out earlier this year. That video, called "We are M," included a split-second peek at an M4 CSL with its taillights lit. None of the units included the fine, three-dimensional angel hair lines found in this latest tease.

In less than two weeks, after years of anticipation, we'll finally see the coupe that former M boss Frank van Meel said would be "the top-of-the-line track tool, made on the track, for the track, just with a number plate. With a CSL, you can expect cup tires, coilover suspension, a roll cage, water injection and a fire extinguisher." It's possible we can expect more than one CSL, too, an M3 version predicted to follow the M4. Rumor says we can also expect about 220 pounds in weight savings thanks to measures like deleting the rear seats. It will undoubtedly be as expensive as it is limited, though. The track-focused M4 GT cost about $150,000 and just 300 out of a total 700-unit production run came to the U.S.

