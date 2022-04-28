VW ID. Buzz pickup truck imagined by firm's design boss

Volkswagen is planning several variants of the ID. Buzz, an electric van that channels the spirit of the original Bus. There is no indication that a pickup is in the pipeline, but that didn't stop the firm's head of design from imagining what the Buzz would look like with a cargo box.

Klaus Zyciora, the Volkswagen Group's design boss, posted a rendering of a Buzz with a bed on his Instagram account. He started with the ID.Buzz concept rather than with the production model, added a set of smaller rear doors, and chopped the cab right behind the rear seats. There is a relatively spacious cargo box out back, and Zyciora even integrated a step into the quarter panel to let users access their gear.

The model, the name of which hasn't been released, is presented as "an unseen variation" of the Buzz. It's not unprecedented or far-fetched. All of the Buzz's predecessors, ranging from the T1 released in 1949 to the T6 that's currently in production, have spawned pickups, and the Tristar concept unveiled in 2014 explored Volkswagen's van-based pickup heritage while celebrating the first Syncro concept's 30th birthday.

Zyciora asked his followers on Instagram if they think the Buzz-based pickup should be taken to the next level, but that's not a confirmation (or even really a hint) that the concept will make the leap to production. As of writing, four Buzz flavors have been confirmed: the passenger- and cargo-hauling versions unveiled in March 2022, a long-wheelbase version of the former developed for the United States, and an enigmatic version referred to as "ID.California" that could take the form of a factory-built camper. We won't get the panel van here due to the Chicken Tax, but the long-wheelbase van will land in showrooms in 2024 as a 2025 model. As for the truck: well, keep your fingers crossed.

