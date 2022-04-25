2023 Subaru Solterra electric SUV priced from $46,220

Pricing for the 2023 Subaru Solterra is out, and the new electric crossover is set to start at $46,220, including the $1,225 destination charge. That’s a decent amount more expensive than we were hoping for after our First Drive of the Solterra, as first impressions had us wishing for a sub-$40,000 starting price.

The base model (Premium) Solterra comes with a good amount of standard equipment, but we’d be tempted to upgrade to the mid-level Limited right away. Opt for the Limited at $49,720, and you add 20-inch wheels (upgrade over 18-inch alloys), roof rails, a 10-way power driver’s seat, heated steering wheel/heated rear seats, the big 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/wireless Android Auto, a wireless phone charger and more.

For the extra $3,500, all that equipment leaves the mid-tier trim feeling like the one to get. If you pony up to the top-line Touring model, it’ll cost you $53,220. This adds a digital rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, panoramic moonroof and front and rear LED footwell lighting. You also gain the ability to spec a two-tone paint option, while the other trims are all monotone.

Anybody who reserved a Solterra gets a small charging bonus. You’ll be able to choose between EVGo charging credits, or money toward the purchase and installation of a Level 2 home charger from QMerit. All customers will also be able to redeem a 10-day no-charge rental from participating Subaru dealers. That said, the rental time appears to be a one-time deal, not a recurring/annual perk.

We’ll also mention that the Solterra qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit that should make the price a good bit more agreeable for many buyers. Compared to its Toyota bZ4X twin, the Solterra is slightly more expensive. A base AWD bZ4X starts at $45,215. If you don’t need all-wheel drive, the bZ4X can be had as cheaply as $43,215. And if the Solterra is on your shortlist of EVs to consider, know that it’ll be hitting dealerships this summer.

