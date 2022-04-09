'Gran Turismo 7' releases new update to appease upset players | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

'Gran Turismo 7' has released its first patch since all of the drama

"Gran Turismo 7" has had quite the launch, but it seems like things are headed back in the right direction as the game has released its new 1.11 patch aimed at rolling back some of the controversial changes made soon after the game's debut. You can check out all of the numerous changes made in this update right here, but here are some highlights:

"The in-game Credits Rewards for the latter half of the World Circuits events have been increased."

3 new events have been added to "World Circuits."

Rewards for Arcade Races and Custom Races have been adjusted.

"In-game Credits are now rewarded when clearing all circuit's layouts with Gold or Bronze. If an event has already been cleared before this Update, going into the Sector selection screen and leaving with the Exit button will award the Credits."

"The in-game Credits Rewards in Lobby and Daily Races have been increased."

"Added ‘The Human Comedy’ to Missions, containing 1-hour endurance races. ‘The Human Comedy’ will become available at Collector Level 23. Each endurance race will award up to 1,200,000 Cr. per event."

"Increased the upper limit of the free in-game Credits from 20,000,000 to 100,000,000 Credits."

It sure seems like the "GT7" developers have taken the recent criticism to heart, as many of the updates in this patch specifically address the issue of not being able to earn an acceptable amount of credits. Do you think the update goes far enough to make things right? Let us know in the comments.

'Rocket League Sideswipe' Season 3 is now live

"Rocket League Sideswipe," the mobile-only little brother to "Rocket League," just entered its third season this week, and it features some pretty interesting updates. Starting right now, players will get to experience a new Rocket Pass, new challenges, a spectator mode, and even a new threes mode. Unfortunately for some, the inclusion of the new threes mode means that volleyball mode has gone away (for now), but knowing Psyonix, we wouldn't be surprised to see it back sometime in the near future. We're looking forward to see what more this unexpectedly innovative mobile game has to offer.