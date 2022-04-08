For those who may have forgotten, yes, Ford (along with Multimatic) is still making the GT supercar. The latest iteration is this 2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Edition that pays tribute to Ford’s 1-2-3 finish at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. If you were wondering, the Moody car finished third among the trio of GT40s. As you can tell in the photos, the new GT is meant to replicate the original Holman Moody livery from that race.

To do so, Ford applied that unique gold and red color combo to the new GT and added the number 5 roundels in Oxford White to match the original’s racing number. The number roundels have been modernized, but considering how much exposed carbon fiber this sucker has, that's small potatoes. Ford uses glossy carbon for the splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and engine louvers. The package also includes the 20-inch carbon fiber wheels that hide Brembo brakes finished in black with silver graphics.

Holman Moody touches on the interior include a number 5 emblazoned on to the door panels, gold trim on the instrument panel and paddle shifters in gold, as well. The carbon fiber continues inside, too. Ford applies visual carbon to the door sills, console, lower A-pillars and more.

Ford says that the Holman Moody Heritage Edition GT is being made available for approved GT customers and notes that deliveries will begin this spring. No price was provided for this special model. If you want to see it in person, Ford says the Holman Moody GT will be displayed at this year’s New York Auto Show alongside the original third place Holman Moody Ford GT40 MK II, chassis No. P/1016.

