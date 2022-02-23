Ford and NHTSA have announced a recall for 2015 to 2017 model year Ford Mustangs. It affects a total of 330,784 cars, and it covers the rear-view camera. Apparently the rear-view camera can start providing a "distorted" image or no image at all as a result of damaged wiring and or twisted wiring connected to the camera circuit board.

According to NHTSA documentation, Ford was receiving a high number of repair and warranty claims on the camera system, which prompted investigation. The issue could be caused by a manufacturing fault in which wires connected to the camera circuit board were twisted, or by a tube that holds the wiring harness in the trunk which could cause damage to the wires. So far, two minor collisions have occurred related to this fault with minor injuries.

Ford has already notified dealers about the recall, and owners of affected cars will start to be notified starting March 7. To fix the issue, dealers will check the camera's wiring and components in the trunk and replace them if necessary. The repairs are free of charge. Owners can call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 with any questions, and the recall number is 22S06.

