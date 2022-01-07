Now is your last chance to win a V8-powered Jeep Wrangler

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

There has never been a Wrangler with a V8 (the CJ that last had a V8 came about long before the Wrangler nameplate) until now. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, complete with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that makes 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, throttling this off-roader to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds, which is insanely impressive considering it has tires that aren't meant to grip pavement.

The first thing that happens when a new Wrangler comes out, is people customize it, which is exactly what LGE-CTS Motorsports did to this one, and you can win it thanks to Omaze.

Here’s what we thought about the V8 Wrangler when we got behind the wheel:

“At first blush, the Rubicon 392 is merely a top-spec Wrangler Unlimited with a V8 in place of the V6, but of course it’s more complicated than that. Fitting that 6.4-liter meant modifying a front crossmember and shuffling some other bits around. One glance at the engine bay and you’ll have no problem imagining why: It’s snug in there. While you’ve got it open, peep at that big integrated hood intake. It’s functional!

“The 392’s prodigious torque output (not something the Pentastar is known for, I assure you) dictated taller gearing and an always-on 4WD system. Unlike most Wranglers, there’s no part-time 4WD system available on the 392, which you’ll come to appreciate the first time you give it a bit too much gas on a wet roadway. Sending power to all four wheels under normal driving conditions also helps propel the 392 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds and clear the quarter mile in 13 flat.

“That brings us to the tires, which are also pretty much standard Rubicon fare. That’s a good thing in terms of off-road capability, but it hamstrings the 392’s top speed. Most normal Rubicon buyers may not care that their rigs can’t eclipse the 100-mph mark, but the 392 shopper might.

“The 392’s most subtle differentiations are found on the exterior, which may seem odd for a Jeep, but the Rubicon is already so over-inflated and boundlessly bedecked with burly bits that the “392” badges on the hood bulge are easily missed. Don’t worry, though. The performance exhaust guarantees that you’ll be heard long before you’re seen. No other factory Wrangler sounds this good, and it’s not even close.”

According to Omaze, "No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. According to Omaze, “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer. Its mission is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. Your donation can help support their groundbreaking research and cutting-edge work combating pediatric cancer, all while making sure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.“

If you want this opportunity to own this V8-powered, custom off-roader, enter here. The deadline to enter is January 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.