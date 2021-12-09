2022 Infiniti QX50 starts at $40,025

Infiniti upped prices on the 2022 QX50, but at least some of the MSRP increase goes toward new features. Nissan's luxury arm made ProPilot Assist standard for all five trims, the driver assistance suite includes tech like steering assist, intelligent cruise control, speed limit assist, and distance control assist. Apple CarPlay is another included item for next year's model, as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and more soft-touch luxuries for the rear quarters with keyless entry able to be activated by the rear doors now, LED welcome lights in the rear door handles, and a USB-C port for the aft chairs.

The first four grades are front-drivers; adding all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tab. For 2022, top front-wheel drive Autograph bows out, making AWD the de facto standard. The trims and their pricing after the $1,025 destination fee, plus their differences from the 2021 model, are:

Pure: $40,025 ($950)

Luxe: $43,375 ($750)

Essential: $47,825 ($2,000)

Sensory: $52,525 ($1,400)

Autograph AWD $57,975 (no change)

On top of the other newly standard equipment, the Essential trim picks up a heated steering wheel, 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio, climate-controlled front seats,

Luxe fits "leather-appointed seats," and offers an updated Appearance Package for $1,200. The bundle is composed of black mirror caps, body color rear diffuser, black mesh grille, black fender accents, a black liftgate finisher, and 20-inch black-painted, machine-finished wheels. A graphite headliner finishes the package inside.

Sensory snares some features formerly reserved for the Autobiography, like "leather-appointed" perforated seats, four-way passenger power-seat lumbar adjustment, heated outboard seats in the second row, ultrasuede interior trim, and a motion-activated liftgate.

The eight-strong color palette welcomes a new Slate Gray hue. Mechanicals don't change, every model powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder with 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, routing its output through a continuously-variable transmission. The 2022 Infiniti QX50 should reach dealers later this month.