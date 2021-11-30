Anytime there’s a new automotive show, our ears perk up. This time, it’s a sitcom called “American Auto.” It’ll be airing on NBC, and the network just released the show’s first promo clip that you can watch above.

NBC’s description of the show can be found directly below.

“Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience, and savvy are only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.”

Sound interesting? At the very least, we’re intrigued to see where they take this show. The short clip depicts a scene in a boardroom where execs are working out what vehicles they’ll sell in the future. Longtime "SNL" star Ana Gasteyer is the CEO of Payne and lead of the show. We get to see the Ponderosa, which is supposedly Payne’s big idea for a future autonomous vehicle. It’s a sedan rocking a combustion engine up front with some big, gaudy wheels at all four corners. Will that make production? Who knows!

If you want to check out “American Auto,” NBC says it’s airing a special preview episode on Monday, December 13, at 10 p.m. ET. It’ll be available the following day on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

