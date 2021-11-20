MV Agusta Rapido Serie Oro is an e-scooter with a Sport+ mode

MV Agusta, the purveyor of some of Italy's most powerful and track-capable motorcycles, is stepping into the e-scooter segment. It's not forgetting about its heritage, though: The Rapido Serie Oro it unveiled offers unusual performance for the segment, and a Sport+ mode.

Painted in red with black and gold accents, the Rapido Serie Oro is boldly marketed as "the Italian Stallion of the e-scooter world." Its design is sporty and almost motorcycle-like; it's sleek, angular, and fitted with a round headlight mounted on a part that looks like the fairing you'd find on a track bike. MV Agusta built the scooter around a magnesium-alloy frame to keep weight down to approximately 44 pounds.

Power comes from a 500-watt brushless electric motor that develops 18 pound-feet of torque (that's nearly on par with a 1957 Fiat 500!) and unlocks a top speed of almost 25 mph. It's capable of climbing a 14-degree slope, and it can carry riders weighing up to 220 pounds, though there's no word on whether it can do both at the same time. Regardless, it offers users four riding modes called Pedestrian, Eco, Comfort, and Sport+, respectively. Each profile provides a different level of speed, acceleration, and energy consumption.

Maximum range checks in at 31 miles when riding at a steady 20 mph. Recharging the battery pack takes about five hours.

Pricing for the Rapido Serie Oro starts at €850, which represents about $1,000 at the current conversion rate, for what MV Agusta calls "early birds." If you're not one, the Rapido will cost you €1,000 (around $1,200). We don't know if American sales are planned yet.

