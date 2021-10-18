University teams will race autonomous open-wheel cars at Indy for $1M

Nine teams comprising students from 21 universities are headed to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week to compete as finalists in the Indy Autonomous Challenge. The teams' autonomous open-wheel cars will compete for $1 million in prize money care of a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The race track has long been a testbed for on-road vehicle technology, and autonomy is no exception. "[T]he primary goal of the IAC is to advance technology that can speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)," the IAC says.

The teams are:

AI Racing Tech , University of Hawai’i, University of California San Diego

Autonomous Tiger Racing , Auburn University

Black & Gold Autonomous Racing , Purdue University, United States Military Academy at West Point, with Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (India), Universidad de San Buenaventura (Colombia)

Cavalier Autonomous Racing , University of Virginia

EuroRacing , University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy), University of Pisa (Italy), ETH Zürich (Switzerland), Polish Academy of Sciences (Poland)

KAIST, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (South Korea)

MIT-PITT-RW , Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Waterloo (Canada)

PoliMOVE , Politecnico di Milano (Italy), University of Alabama

, Politecnico di Milano (Italy), University of Alabama TUM Autonomous Motorsport, Technische Universität München (Germany)