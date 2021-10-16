'Circuit Superstars' is out of Early Access and available on PC and Xbox | Gaming roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

"Circuit Superstars" has officially released

The top-down miniature racing game "Circuit Superstars" has been available for a few months on PC as an "Early Access" title, but it was officially released in its final form earlier this week, with a surprise. Not only is the finished version available for PC, the game has also come to Xbox, with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch versions coming some time in the future. We played the official release on our weekly livestream earlier this week and still love its charm, aesthetics, and easy-to-learn-but-difficult-to-master handling controls. There's even an official Top Gear collaboration in the game now, allowing players to go for the best time on the Top Gear Test Track.

The game has seen a lot of improvements since its Early Access days, but we did encounter one of the same small bugs present in online multiplayer that we did many months ago in our time with "Circuit Superstars." In multiplayer specifically, it seems to have a difficult time handling any player-on-player collisions at all, resulting in jarring, glitchy movements of not only your surroundings, but your own car as well. We hope this will only improve in time. Despite this small complaint, the game is still well worth a look if you're into quirky, micro machine-like racers, and it's only 20 bucks! Check out the release video below.

"Rocket League" is celebrating Halloween with a bunch of Batman content

Spooky season is upon us and "Rocket League" is celebrating by bringing back its annual Haunted Hallows event with a ton of new Batman unlockables. The Batman-themed challenges for the seasonal event will reward players with a Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, a Gotham's Finest Merc Decal, Poison Ivy Boost, Harley Quinn Wheels and a Topper, and you'll even get the Dark Knight Player Title just for logging in during the event. There's also a new limited-time mode called Gotham City Rumble, a twist on the traditional Rumble mode, but with Batman themed power-ups, and a new Beckwith Park arena variant called Gotham Night.

Last but not least, you'll be able to pick up some Batman items from the item shop, too. For 2,000 credits you'll be able to buy the Batman Halloween Bundle, which includes the 1989 Batmobile and its exclusive decal, the Dark Knight Tumbler and its exclusive decal, the 2016 Batmobile and its exclusive decal, and unique goal explosions that correspond to all three vehicles. It's shaping up to be a fun season for car soccer. If you want to see some of the new content in action, check out the video below.