Cadillac won't build 2022 Escalades with Super Cruise until chip shortage abates

Cadillac still can't catch a break with Super Cruise, it seems. Earlier this year, it looked like Cadillac's fantastic hands-free highway driving system might become standard equipment on the big SUV. Now, we're learning that it won't be available at all when production kicks off for the 2022 model year.

GM Authority reported Tuesday that Cadillac does not have adequate supply of the necessary electronic components to build any 2022 Escalades with Super Cruise for the foreseeable future. It's unclear at this time when the feature will again be available to order.

This is not the first time GM has been forced to eliminate features due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Rather than sideline production altogether, GM chose to produce 5.3-liter V8 models of the Silverado without its active fuel management technology, for example. Customers got their trucks, albeit with reduced fuel efficiency.

We expect GM will get this situation resolved as soon as humanly possible, as both the Escalade and Super Cruise represent halo products for Cadillac.