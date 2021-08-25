Lucid Air Dream Edition EV gets a pair of limited editions

Lucid Motors is almost ready to begin delivering the electric Air, its first model. It announced the range-topping Dream Edition version will be available in two flavors called Performance and Range, respectively.

Led by Peter Rawlinson, the former Tesla Model S chief engineer, the firm chose a remarkably straightforward naming system: The Dream Edition Performance puts a focus on performance; the Dream Edition Range prioritizes range. They're both evolutions of the Air sedan, but there are several key differences on their specifications sheet.

Power for the Performance and the Range comes from a dual-motor drivetrain that delivers through-the-road all-wheel-drive. In the former, the system develops 1,111 horsepower (about 30 more than previously announced) and over 737 pound-feet of torque. In the latter, horsepower drops to 933 while torque remains the same. Lucid quotes a 2.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph for the Performance model, and a 2.7-second sprint for the Range.