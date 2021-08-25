Lucid Air Dream Edition EV gets a pair of limited editions

Lucid Motors is almost ready to begin delivering the electric Air, its first model. It announced the range-topping Dream Edition version will be available in two flavors called Performance and Range, respectively.
Led by Peter Rawlinson, the former Tesla Model S chief engineer, the firm chose a remarkably straightforward naming system: The Dream Edition Performance puts a focus on performance; the Dream Edition Range prioritizes range. They're both evolutions of the Air sedan, but there are several key differences on their specifications sheet.
Power for the Performance and the Range comes from a dual-motor drivetrain that delivers through-the-road all-wheel-drive. In the former, the system develops 1,111 horsepower (about 30 more than previously announced) and over 737 pound-feet of torque. In the latter, horsepower drops to 933 while torque remains the same. Lucid quotes a 2.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph for the Performance model, and a 2.7-second sprint for the Range.
Unsurprisingly, the Dream Edition Performance offers more performance than the Range. It stands to reason that the Range makes up for it with more range, but official numbers haven't been published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yet. However, the Performance achieved 475 miles on a charge while the Range boasted a 517-mile driving range in independent tests performed in California by Motor Trend, according to Lucid.
Some visual details will set the two EVs apart. Performance models will come standard with 21-inch wheels, and Range models ride on smaller 19-inch units. These wheels are interchangeable, so Performance buyers can order the 19-inch wheels at an extra cost and vice versa, and both styles are wrapped by Pirelli P-Zero tires. There may be other design differences inside and out, but the lone photo released by Lucid shows each car's rear end.
Buyers who have already reserved an Air Dream Edition will be asked to specify which version they want. Pricing remains pegged at $169,000 before incentives regardless of whether customers choose the Performance or the Range. Deliveries are expected to begin later in 2021, and cheaper models will be available shortly after.
