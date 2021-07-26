Carbon fiber wheels are becoming a hot commodity when it comes to sports cars, and for obvious reasons: They're light and strong. Now the technology is coming to SUVs, as the Bentley Bentayga will soon get the option of the woven and molded wheels.

The wheels available will measure 22 inches in diameter, which Bentley says makes them the largest carbon fiber wheels in production. You can also rest assured that they'll be safe for a multi-ton SUV as they pass Germany's rigorous TÜV testing and regulations. And they deliver on the lightweight promise, as each wheel weighs about 13 pounds less than an aluminum counterpart. Not only is that good for performance, but we'd bet they deliver a nicer ride, too.

Bentley also highlights some other benefits of the carbon fiber wheels. Among them is greater rigidity. Bentley says that aluminum wheels can flex under load up to the equivalent of one degree of camber per G of force. And supposedly, the reduced flex will help reduce tire wear. We sincerely doubt any Bentayga driver will notice. Heck, we doubt many car enthusiasts would actually notice. But hey, luxury isn't entirely about what you'll really notice.

Really, we suspect most people who pick up these wheels will do so because they like the look of the exposed carbon. And it should, as Bentley also mentions, match the available carbon exterior packages nicely. If you're looking to pick up a Bentayga with these wheels, they'll be available later this year. Pricing hasn't been announced.

