Everrati introduces 500-horsepower electric Porsche 911 964 conversion

EV conversions of classic cars are becoming ever more common, and that's no bad thing. One of the more exciting additions to the classic EV market comes from U.K.-based Everatti, a company that started up in 2019 and has already started offering conversions of Mercedes SL and Land Rover Defender models. Its newest model is the Signature Widebody Porsche 964 911 with a seriously impressive 500 horsepower.

That 500-horsepower single electric motor also produces 369 pound-feet of torque. It all goes to the rear wheels through a single-speed gearbox and limited-slip differential. Providing power for the motor is a 53-kWh battery, and Everrati estimates the range is around 150 miles. The on-board charging system also supports DC fast charging that Everrati says can provide a full charge from 10% in under an hour. Additionally, Everrati adds a limited-slip differential, electronically-controlled adaptive shocks and Brembo brake calipers to round out the performance.

The performance upgrades aren't the only appealing aspects of the Everrati Signature 911. The company effectively does a full restoration of the customer's donor car, taking it down to bare metal and building from there. The Signature also gets wider carbon fiber front and rear fenders, steel-reinforced carbon fiber doors, and an available carbon roof. The interior is further revamped with custom upholstered power-adjustable seats (carbon fiber versions are optional), gauges showing items such as motor temperature and charge, plus the official Porsche Classic Communications Management head unit that adds navigation and Apple CarPlay. Everrati also emphasizes that its modifications are meant to be relatively easy to reverse, in the event the owner ever wanted to reinstall the gas powertrain. The company can even make a nice transparent display case for your old engine.

To commission your own Everrati Signature Porsche 911, you'll need around 250,000 pounds, or a little shy of $355,000. You'll also need to provide a donor car for restoration and modification. If that's too dear, Everrati also has a Pure version starting at 200,000 pounds, or just under $284,000. That model has standard-width body work, a 440-horsepower motor and fixed shocks, but it also boasts a longer 180-mile range. Everrati is taking orders for Signature build slots now, and it says deliveries will begin later this year.

Related video: