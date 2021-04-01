Mercedes EQS EV range to reach 770 km, or 478 miles, says CEO

A key metric for the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS, the brand's first purpose-built EV, is of course range, and the latest word is that EQS will be good for 770 km (478 miles) on a charge. That figure was revealed at the Daimler Annual Meeting by CEO Ola Källenius. The 770 km number is some 10 percent greater than what Mercedes had previously estimated, and it refers to the results on the WLTP test cycle, which is typically far more optimistic than the U.S. EPA cycle.

EPA range estimates likely won't be out for a while. The EQS is set to go on sale in the United States before the end of the year.

Currently, the EV range champ in the U.S. is the updated Tesla Model S dual-motor Long Range, with a 100-kWh battery pack, which is rated at 412 miles. Tesla has also announced a triple-motor Model S Plaid+ with a claimed 520 miles of range, although that version is not yet on sale.

The EQS will have several battery options, with the largest said to be 108 kWh. Källenius also said the EQS will be able to add 300 km of range in just 15 minutes.

AMG chief Philipp Scheimer said there will also be an AMG version of the EQS. And Daimler additionally plans to unveil EQB and EQE models before the end of the year.

