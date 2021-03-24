Subaru previews more outback- and wilderness-friendly Outback Wilderness

Subaru's popular Outback will inaugurate a line of off-road-focused models bundled under the Wilderness label. The firm released a preview image to give us an early look at what it calls its most capable station wagon to date.

Starting with the Outback makes sense. It's a wagon (one of the few left in America), but its outdoorsy flair is unmistakable. Wilderness models will build on it with a trim-specific look characterized by a redesigned grille, shorter bumpers that increase the approach and departure angles, bigger fender flares, and six-spoke wheels wrapped by meaty tires. Skid plates will protect the underbody. It looks like the suspension system is lifted, too.

Subaru's preview image doesn't reveal these changes, it only shows part of the driver-side front wheel and the most of the rocker panel, but our spies have spotted several Wilderness prototypes testing on public roads in recent months. What's beneath the body remains up in the air. Wilderness models will receive orange exterior accents, so it's not too far-fetched to speculate bright trim will be sprinkled throughout the cabin, too.