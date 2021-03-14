Watches and whisky: two more ways to celebrate the Jaguar E-type's 60th birthday

It was 60th years ago on March 15 that Jaguar famously unveiled its E-type sports car at the Geneva auto show, after having driven a coupe and a convertible down from England overnight. And while the British automaker is commemorating the milestone with six specially restored vintage E-type coupe-and-convertible pairs, that leaves many fans shut out. For those seeking a less-spendy way to honor the occasion, there are two new options: a commemorative watch and rally timer boxed set, and a special whisky.

British watchmaker Bremont has created a special watch to mark the occasion. The automatic chronograph features a black face with either a green or a gray bi-directional rotating bezel and matching leather strap. The colors reference the green roadster and gray coupe that debuted at the show. On the back, the movement is visible through a sapphire glass window, there's a rendition of the E-type's three-spoke steering wheel, and each watch is numbered. The textured crown features the tread pattern of the E-type's Dunlop racing tires.

Each watch comes as a boxed set with a two-instrument rally timer with a stopwatch and a clock. The instruments are mounted on an engine-turned metal plate and can be displayed in a wood case or fitted into a vehicle. The price for the watch-and-rally-timer duo is $16,495, and 60 in each watch color will be made. As an added enticement, buyers can attend a Jaguar Classic experience in the U.K. wherein they get a chance to drive three vintage Jaguars.

If 16 large is still a little rich for your budget, Bremont makes several other Jaguar-inspired timepieces: the $4,895 MkIII, the $6,695 MkII, the $6,895 D-type, and the $8,995 MkI.

Or maybe you'd prefer to toast the E-type's birthday with some brown liquor. Might we suggest the Glenturret E-type 60th Anniversary Single Malt Whisky? It hails from Scotland's oldest distillery and comes with a presentation box and a key ring. No driving experience, alas. The whiskey is limited to 265 bottles, the number corresponding to the 265 horsepower in the original E-type. The whiskey is available direct from Glenturret at 1,500 GBP (about $2,100) plus shipping.