Kia introduced its new logo by bringing out the fireworks — literally. It unveiled the design by setting a Guinness World Record in the skies above Incheon, South Korea, and it also revealed its new global brand slogan.

Every member of the Kia range will adopt the redesigned logo in 2021. It still spells out Kia, there are no surprises there, but the name is written in blue with a more stylized font and connected letters. Executives pointed out the logo was shaped to look like it's handwritten to signal the carmaker's commitment to its new brand purpose. We'll need to wait until January 15, when more details are released, to learn more about this newfound direction.