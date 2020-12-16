The Nissan Murano, soldiers into 2021 bearing slightly higher prices, but the amount of the increase varies by trim level. The entry-level Murano, the base S with front-wheel drive, sees the highest increase at $780, while the most expensive version, the all-wheel-drive Murano Platinum, inches up by just $80.

For 2021, the Nissan Murano S starts at $33,605, including the $1,095 destination charge. Compensating for the higher tariff, the S now includes Nissan's Safety Shield 360 batch of driver-assist features, which was previously standard only on the SV and higher trims. The bundle consists of forward-collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic braking, and automatic high-beams. All-wheel drive, previously a $1,600 upcharge, now will set you back $1,550 on the S and on all other Muranos.

The 2021 Murano SV is now $36,735 for the front-wheel-drive version and $38,285 with AWD. A new temptation for SV buyers is the Special Edition package, which brings a dual-panel moonroof, a 360-degree-view monitor, synthetic-leather seats, heated front seats, and 20-inch wheels with a dark gray finish.

At the upper end of the lineup, the SL and Platinum see prices increase by $130 with front-wheel drive, to $41,105 for the SL and $45,155 for the Platinum. Their AWD variants are just $80 dearer at $42,655 for the SL and $46,705 for the Platinum.

There are no other changes to the 2021 Nissan Murano lineup beyond three new paint colors: Magnetic Black Pearl, Boulder Gray Pearl, and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat.

