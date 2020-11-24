2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris gets a new transmission, infotainment and other features

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris has received a slew of updates that you might not notice at first, but which should thoroughly improve the driving experience for owners. It gets a new transmission, infotainment system and has a bunch of new convenience features available. And they're all wrapped up in a package that barely looks any different.

There is a visual change to the new Metris: It has a new grille. The slats lose the little holes that dotted their surfaces. Instead they're simply flat. The inside is mostly unchanged except a new fabric upholstery design, turbine-style air vents from some Mercedes car models and the infotainment system. The infotainment system is now a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are finally included. The optional navigation system also gets live traffic updates for the first time in the Metris.

Mechanically, the Metris keeps the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. But now it's coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission, rather than a seven-speed unit. This could potentially improve the fuel economy of the Metris. The transmission has comfort and sport settings, and it can be shifted manually via steering wheel paddles. Rear-wheel drive continues to be the only drive configuration. There's no word on the electric or diesel variants that were announced for other markets. We wouldn't hold our breath for a diesel, but an electric model would seem possible.

The Metris also gets some newly available safety and convenience features. Automatic emergency braking is now included on the Metris, and adaptive cruise control is an option. A digital rearview mirror is another available feature that should be very popular on the cargo variants of the Metris.

The new Metris hits dealers in the first half of 2021. Pricing hasn't been announced yet. It will be available in 126-inch and 135-inch wheelbase lengths and as cargo or passenger vans. The Getaway camper model will also continue to be available.