Ford announced it's recalling precisely 38,005 examples of the 2020 Mustang to replace a defective brake pedal bracket. Only cars equipped with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission are included in the campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the bracket can fracture without warning at the point where it pivots if the driver slams on the brakes, which would increase the risk of an accident by making the Mustang tremendously difficult to stop. Ford said the faulty bracket comes from Canada's KSR International, and the problem stems from the supplier's decision to replace nylon with polypropylene in the manufacturing process. Cars covered by the recall were built between March 4, 2019, and August 13, 2020.

Owners of affected cars will receive a recall notice in the mail, and they will need to take their Mustang to the nearest Ford dealer to have the bracket replaced free of charge. Although dealers have already received information about the campaign, owners shouldn't expect to see the recall notice until November 16, 2020.

Ford began investigating the problem in August 2019, when its Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) looked into three identical reports of bracket failures. As of September 2020, its team has identified four incidents in the European market, and two in North America, which is surprising considering the Mustang is far more common on this side of the pond. The company noted it's not aware of any accidents or injuries linked to the bracket problem.

Related Video: