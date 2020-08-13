The recently unveiled Cadillac Lyriq EV will lead the brand's transformation to an all-EV lineup. And while the Lyriq is not expected to go on sale until late 2022, we now have some idea how much it's going to cost. That word comes from what should be a reliable source: GM North American president (and former Cadillac division president) Steve Carlisle. Speaking at the JP Morgan Auto Conference, as reported by Automotive News, Carlisle said, "This car will need to be priced similar to how the industry prices mid-size luxe SUVs today, maybe a slight premium at the outset. It's a price that won't be high five digits. It won't start with a seven, and it won't start with a six." So, the high $50s, then.

The Lyriq is similar in size to today's Cadillac XT5, although it's nearly four inches lower and rides on a longer wheelbase. Pricing for the current XT5 ranges from $45,090 to $56,090 plus destination.

The Lyriq will be available in rear-wheel-drive or higher-performance all-wheel-drive form. Range is expected to be at least 300 miles. The Lyriq is the first of a new family of EVs, as Cadillac plans to offer electric vehicles in every segment in which the brand currently competes. That means there should be a smaller, less expensive Cadillac EV as well — something akin to today's XT4, which would mean a Cadillac EV priced under $40k. But additional models, at higher and lower price points, would follow the Lyriq to market.

