BMW confirmed the two-door variants of the M8 will not be sold in the American market for the 2021 model year, leaving the four-door Gran Coupe as the only 2021-model M8 available. The company says that there is ample supply of 2020-model two-door M8s, however. Come the 2022 model year (for which builds are set to start next spring), all three M8 body styles should again be offered here.

The excess stocks of the M8 is not terribly surprising. Automotive News reported the firm had a difficult time finding buyers for the 8 Series in the United States earlier in 2020, and the on-going coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped its cause. And, demand for big, expensive two-door models has been steadily shrinking globally in the past few years, which at least partially explains why the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be four-door-only.

BMW doesn't break down 8 Series sales by body style or model, so we don't know how many units of the two-door M8 it sold in 2019. 4,410 examples of the 8 (all body styles and variants) found a home last year, a figure which placed the model comfortably ahead of the i8 (1,102 sales) and slightly behind the i3 (4,845 sales).

Enthusiasts who must have a 2021-model M8 will need to select the four-door Gran Coupe, which carries a base price of $130,000. Alternately, the two-door 840i and M850i models (powered by a six- and an eight-cylinder engine, respectively) will be part of BMW's 2021 line-up.