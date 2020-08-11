Chevrolet is recalling the 2020 Corvette for the first time, but owners won't need to visit their nearest dealer to get the problem fixed. It will ensure no one gets trapped in the car's frunk by sending an over-the-air software update.

In a statement, the company explained the frunk release button might not work once the car enters the low-power sleep mode, which it's programmed to do 10 minutes after the engine is turned off. That means someone trapped inside the frunk ("a small person," according to Chevrolet) may not be able to get out without assistance, which evidently increases the risk of injury. It also makes the Corvette non-compliant with a federal safety standard.

Instead of asking technicians to fix this issue, Chevrolet will update the Corvette's Body Control Module (BCM) to lower the voltage required to wake the car from the sleep mode. In turn, this will ensure the release button opens the frunk even if the car's onboard electronics have been off for over 10 minutes.

Owners who signed up to receive over-the-air software updates will receive the fix wirelessly. Those who chose not to enable the feature will need to get the update installed free of charge by an authorized dealer.

Chevrolet hinted it could send out a separate over-the-air software update to address complaints about the frunk flying open, though it stressed the issue isn't due to a design- or manufacturing-related defect. Several owners reported their frunk unexpectedly flew open while driving and obscured their vision, sometimes causing damage.

