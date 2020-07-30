Maserati just announced that both the Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans would get Trofeo versions next month, but it looks like the standard Quattroporte is going to get a facelift soon, too. The Quattroporte is on the old side of the spectrum at this point (last refreshed for 2017), and we expect this to be the last refresh before a totally new model is released.

From the looks of these spy shots, Maserati is painting the Quattroporte with a very light brush. Camouflage simply covers the front bumper of the white sedan and the rear lights of the black one. Everything else looks identical to the current car, so look for an updated front bumper, grille and lights with this refresh on the exterior. The vast majority of changes coming to the Quattroporte are likely going to be those we can’t see.

Look for updated tech in the infotainment system and instrument cluster. It’s generally made up of tech borrowed from FCA now, so an update from the parent company could help the Quattroporte keep pace with its luxury competition. Expect minor updates with additional features and possibly a number of additional driver assistance technologies.

We’re still unsure if Maserati will update the engine lineup. Right now you can choose between a couple of boosted engines, one a V6 and the other a V8. When the Trofeo comes, we expect the new flagship will offer the same power as the Levante Trofeo with its Ferrari engine. The Quattroporte maxes out at 523 horsepower now, and if nothing else changes, the Trofeo would bring it up to 590 horsepower.

Assuming the Trofeo debuts sporting the facelifted styling, we don’t have long to wait for the full details on what we’d assume is the 2021 model year car. Maserati says it’s revealing the Trofeo on August 10, so check back in for the full details on that car and the Ghibli Trofeo.

