Mini bootleg Dodge Tomahawk is the coolest pocket bike of them all

Through Chinese retail website Alibaba, a company called Trumki is selling a knockoff version of the uber-cool Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept that shocked crowds at the 2003 Detroit Auto Show. It's marketed as the "2019 New Electric Dodge Tomahawk Outdoor Exercise Motorcycle," and it can be purchased for $1,020, plus approximately $3,300 in shipping costs to the United States. Worth it! ... ?

Found by a member of OppositeLock, via R&T, the knockoff Dodge Tomahawk is pictured in blue but can be ordered in cow livery. Or camo. Or American flag, lips, the Union Jack, sunflower, starry sky, or even dolphin. The options aren't unlimited, but the choice of 34 different "colorways" that look like mall-kiosk phone covers is pretty close.

Unlike the real Dodge Tomahawk Concept, which had a Dodge Viper-sourced V10 jammed in between two wheels up front and two wheels in the rear, and contrary to the "electric" indication in the marketing, the Trumki Tomahawk is powered by a air-cooled one-cylinder 150-cc four-stroke gas engine. It has a CVT transmission and uses a chain drive to the rear wheel. The Trumkihawk makes a claimed 10.7 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 6.6 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The suspension is made up of two mono shocks, one front and one rear. The seat sits at about 21 inches high, and it has a gross weight of 297 pounds.

The four-wheel Tomahawk isn't the only Tomahawk Trumki sells, either. For the exact same price, Trumki sells a three-wheel version that features a single rear wheel like a slim Can-Am Spyder.

If either of these bootleg toys seem like a good way to spend some stimulus money, it might be beneficial to rope some friends into the action, as well. Orders of 20 units or more lower the price to $820. Visit Alibaba for more.

