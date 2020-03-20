Apparently, seven out of 10 Subaru owners have dogs. Since the brand has been catering ads to the many such demographic niches that tend to find it appealing since the 1990s, it's no surprise that dogs have been featured prominently for the last decade.

Subaru even has a video vault of all its pet videos dating back to 2009, but as you can see, it was in 2014 when Subaru really leaned into the dog thing. That was when the Barkleys were introduced, a family of golden retrievers who own and drive a Subaru. Additional campaigns followed in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Some are poignant, many are funny and all are adorable.

So, although you can certainly peruse that Subaru Loves Pets video vault, you can also just watch the compilation put together on the YouTube above. Or, alternatively, watch some behind-the-scenes outtakes below.