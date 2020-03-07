Junkyard Gem: 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited Sedan

Due to the runaway success of the Subaru Outback wagon based on the third-generation Legacy, which appeared in North America for the 2000 model year, nearly all of the discarded 2000-2004 Subarus I find in my local Denver junkyards are these dime-a-dozen longroofs, mostly with H4 engines and automatic transmissions (though I do manage to run across the occasional rare H6 model). For a discarded example of the super-rare non-Outback Legacy GT sedan with manual transmission, I had to travel all the way to a Northern California car graveyard. Here it is!

The GT Limited came with bigger brakes, faux-wood interior trim, and a bunch of winter-weather extras that probably weren't very useful in coastal California. All Legacies, wagon or sedan, had all-wheel-drive at this point.

The "wood" didn't come from trees, but the leather did come from cows.

I have a 2004 Outback wagon of this generation, complete with 5-speed manual transmission, and I must describe the driving experience and fuel economy as truck-like. Still, it has been very reliable during its 140,000-mile career and— when shod with proper winter tires— laughs off any kind of winter driving conditions Colorado can throw at it.

If you're building a car-parts homemade boombox, be sure to get one of these weather-band-equipped Subaru radios. It's not a boombox party until you can listen to the robotic weather broadcasts.

Although Americans seem less interested in sedans with each passing minute, Subaru still offers the four-door Legacy. Remember, the Outback wagon has always been based on the Legacy, not the other way around.

This car was built in Indiana, but we're going to look at the Japanese-market commercial for the turbocharged Legacy sedan because it's so action-packed.

In Israel, the Legacy sedan swam with sharks in a parking garage.