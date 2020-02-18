Transcript: One of our favorite minivans is getting a refresh. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica gets a face lift and all-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is an option on Pacifica for the first time since 2004. The option will allow for more cargo flexibility and better traction. FCA rerouted the exhaust and tweaked the gas tank to accommodate the AWD system. The Sto ‘n’ Go second-row seats will still fold-into-the-floor. The interior has some noteworthy changes too like a 10.1-inch infotainment display, standard on all Pacificas, and the Uconnect 5 operating system with upgrades to Amazon Alexa integration and wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The optional FamCam helps you keep an eye on passengers in the rear seats. The 2021 Pacifica is powered by a V6 engine making 287 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque.