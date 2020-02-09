Watch a GT-R camera car chase a GT-R Nismo

Amateur videographers breathe on a suction cup, stick it to a window, and mount a GoPro, maybe two, as a means of capturing their footage. Professional videographers and filmmakers take off a car's bodywork, weld additional structural supports, create an exoskeleton mounting system, and use remote controls for adjusting focus and camera positioning. There's a reason Nissan turned to expert Mauro Calo to create a custom Nissan GT-R camera rig to film the new GT-R Nismo.

Nissan debuted a tuned and refreshed 2020 GT-R Nismo at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. With a $212,435 starting price, the car has a variety of small upgrades such as revised steering and suspension, an upgraded exhaust, a Brembo carbon ceramic brake package, new front fender vents, lightened and more rigid 20-inch RAYS wheels, and grippier Dunlop tires. Power remained the same at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque, but it's more than enough to lose the typical camera vehicle. So Nissan decided to create its own.

Calo, who is known as a precision driver, videographer for big-screen films, and overall "automotive video expert," designed the completely custom setup that allows for filming from the front or rear of the car. In order to achieve the structural rigidity needed to keep up with a Nismo on the track, the custom GT-R's body was removed, and aluminum supports were added. From there, Calo's team welded a tubular frame that supports a custom carbon fiber camera gimbal to the chassis. Those who are familiar with filming know the car is matte black as a mean of preventing glare or other lighting issues.

At any time when the car is in use, there can be up to four people in the vehicle. Calo drives the GT-R, there's a camera operator in the front seat, a director sits in the back, and the last seat is used when an additional camera tech is needed. These specific images were taken at the Lausitzring racetrack in Brandenburg, Germany during a press preview.

Check out the sweet rig in action below, and read more about the Nismo in our full write-up.